KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — The flood situation in Sarawak continues to improve, with the number of evacuees dropping further, while in Sabah, the situation remains unchanged as of 8 am today.

In Sarawak, the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported a decrease in the number of evacuees to 5,747, down from 6,160 last night.

In Bintulu Division, the number of flood victims at seven temporary relief centres dropped to 1,966 from 2,429. Meanwhile, in Miri Division, the number increased slightly to 1,404, compared to 1,390 last night, with 10 relief centres still operating.

Sibu Division also recorded a slight rise, with 848 evacuees housed at five relief centres, up from 828. The number in Serian Division remained unchanged at 792 at two relief centres.

In Samarahan Division, the number of victims dropped to 294 from 426 at three relief centres. However, Mukah Division saw an increase, with 443 evacuees compared to 313 last night, as five relief centres continue operating.

Overall, 32 relief centres remain active this morning, following the opening of a new centre in Mukah and the closure of another in Miri.

In Sabah, the number of flood victims remains at 137 from 40 families, with Kinabatangan being the only district still affected.

According to the Sabah State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, the relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sukau is sheltering 36 people from 13 families, while 101 evacuees from 27 families are at SK Bukit Garam. — Bernama