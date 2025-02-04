KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — A 34-year-old woman who went missing last Wednesday has been found dead, local police said.

According to Free Malaysia Today, Petaling Jaya deputy police chief Hussin Sollehuddin Zolkifly said the body of Yong Jia Yein was found on a beach this morning.

The location was later identified as Pantai Remis in Jeram, Kuala Selangor, which is 50km away from where Yong was last seen.

He said Yong’s family has been informed of the discovery, and that further information would be released later.

Yong was last seen leaving her home at Pelangi Utama Condominium in a blue Proton Iswara on the day she went missing.

Her disappearance had prompted a widespread search by local authorities, but her whereabouts remained unknown until this morning.

The cause of death has not yet been disclosed as the investigation is ongoing.