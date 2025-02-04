KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 – PKR has yet to decide on whether the party’s president and deputy president positions will be contested in the upcoming party elections.

PKR Youth chief Adam Adli Abdul Hadi was quoted saying that opinions on the matter were personal views of party leaders and members.

“As for Shamsul’s proposal, there has been no official decision from the party so far,” he told Utusan Malaysia yesterday, referring to the party’s PKR International Bureau chief Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin.

“We have yet to decide, meaning that the statements made by leaders are their personal views. Whether there will be contests or not, I believe the party’s decision will have its rationale and reasoning.”



Shamsul Iskandar previously told Bernama that PKR may not allow the positions of president and deputy president to be contested during the party elections scheduled for May.

He said the proposal was based on internal discussions and feedback from previous consultations within the party.

In response, Adam Adli said that while ensuring party unity, PKR should also introduce a new election system to ensure fairness for all.

“We must ensure that money politics is not practised in this election, especially since we are part of the government, where certain influential individuals may have an advantage. So, what is the formula to ensure a smooth election?

“These are the issues that should be the focus,” he reportedly said.

He also urged party members and leaders to maintain unity, as PKR is part of the federal government coalition.