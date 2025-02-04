KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — This year’s Thaipusam celebration at Batu Caves will feature enhanced medical and emergency response services, as an estimated 1.2 to 1.5 million devotees and visitors are expected to gather at the temple cave site on Feb 11.

To manage the large influx of devotees, a Central Control Command Communication and Coordination unit has been established under the directive of Sri Maha Mariamman Temple Devasthanam (SMMTD) chairman, Tan Sri R. Nadaraja, ensuring a streamlined emergency response system.

SMMTD’s Medical and Emergency Coordinator for Thaipusam 2025, Datuk Dr A.T. Kumararajah said the initiative is aimed at ensuring efficient management of the large influx of participants.

“The Selayang Emergency and Trauma Team will be mobilised to provide continuous medical support throughout the festival. Given that Batu Caves is the focal point of the celebrations, the team has been preparing to handle potential medical emergencies,” he said in a statement to Bernama in commenting on the preparatory works for Thaipusam at Batu Caves.

He added that Medical Commander for Thaipusam 2025 and an Emergency Medical Specialist at Hospital Selayang, Dr Nabil Muhammad, has been leading this initiative for over a decade, with the involvement of eight hospitals under the Health Ministry (KKM) alongside nine government agencies, uniformed bodies, and volunteer organisations.

Among the participating agencies are KKM, the Malaysian Red Crescent Society, St. John Ambulance Wilayah Persekutuan, Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM), Persatuan Kecemasan Sukarelawan Malaysia (PKSM), Pertubuhan Sukarelawan Ambulans India Malaysia, the Fire and Rescue Department and National Blood Centre.

A total of 1,500 personnel will be deployed to provide a secure environment for all attendees.

Meanwhile, Dr Nabil said emergency response zones have been introduced this year at Batu Caves to improve accessibility and response time during critical situations.

He said the coverage extends beyond the 14-acre Batu Caves grounds to the riverside, where the kavadis begin their journey, and the temple’s interior.

“The layout ensures that emergency teams can navigate dense crowds efficiently, thus reducing response times and providing immediate assistance.

“The other hotspot is the 272 steps leading to the main cave temple, as well as the 14-kilometre route taken by the silver chariot from Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Jalan Tun H.S. Lee to Batu Caves,” he said.

Batu Caves and surrounding areas have been divided into 24 medical zones, including specific hotspots such as the Dark Cave, KTM station, riverside, and flyover in front of the temple’s main entrance. The zones are numbered and divided into categories A and B, such as 5A and 12B.

SMMTD trustee, Datuk N. Sivakumar said the silver chariot procession, bearing the idol of Lord Muruga, will depart from Sri Maha Mariamman Temple on Jalan Tun HS Lee at 9 pm on Feb 9, covering a 15-kilometre journey to Batu Caves.

He said preparations include collaborations with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Selayang Municipal Council (MPS), and local authorities to ensure an orderly and safe pilgrimage route.

“At least 100,000 devotees are expected to accompany the chariot, with route planning carefully designed to accommodate the large crowd,” he said.

He added that volunteers will play a crucial role in crowd management, providing directions, and assisting devotees throughout the event.

“The Devasthanam (SMMTD) will deploy 1,500 volunteers over the three-day festival, while enforcement agencies, including DBKL, will help monitor crowd movements and prevent overcrowding,” he said. — Bernama