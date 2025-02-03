KOTA KINABALU, Feb 3 — Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Christina Liew said her ministry through the Sabah Tourism Board (STB) is investigating complaints made by tourists relating to travel guides on the Xiao Hong Shu (Little Red Book) and allegations of poor facilities and services during their stay at an island resort.

She said she was informed by the CEO of STB, Julinus Jeffery Jimit, that the island resort involved has acknowledged the concerns raised by the affected tourists.

“We take all feedback seriously, and have taken swift action to address the matter. I have directed the CEO to get down to the root of the allegations to determine their veracity and rectify the issue speedily. If proven to be true, appropriate action such as imposition of a penalty should be taken accordingly.

“We cannot afford to have unpleasant tourists’ experiences potentially tarnishing the image of Sabah as an ideal travel destination. We are dedicated to safeguarding Sabah’s reputation and maintaining the highest standards of service for every visitor.

“I understand that the resort’s team is currently investigating the matter, and attempting to contact the aggrieved guests to gain a better understanding of the situation and to address it,” Liew said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the minister, the STB sprang into action by contacting the island resort upon receiving the complaints.

“The island resort management has assured my ministry that they are treating the guests’ concerns seriously, and have initiated an internal review of their service standards,” she said. — The Borneo Post





