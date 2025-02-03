KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Veteran actor Datuk Jalaluddin Hassan has stated his willingness to cooperate if summoned by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) regarding investigations into a financial consultancy firm dismantled in Ops Sky.

Although surprised by the allegations, Jalaluddin remains calm, saying the firm assured him and two other celebrities that they were not involved in the case, according to a report published in Buletin TV3 today.

“When this issue surfaced, I was quite shocked. The MACC has yet to contact me, but if they do, I will cooperate fully.

“The founder of the consultancy firm told me that, as an ambassador, I am not affected in any way,” he said when met at the Bulan Bintang Sedekad Menyinar event at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) last night.

Jalaluddin clarified that his role as an ambassador was limited to contractual obligations.

“I was only an ambassador, producing videos and promoting the company — that was the extent of my involvement.

“When I asked them about their financial standing over the years, everything seemed satisfactory and there was nothing suspicious,” he said.

Jalaluddin also denied claims that he received payments amounting to RM400,000.

“I would be very lucky to receive that kind of money. I don't want to comment further — let the authorities investigate,” he added.

Previously, Jalaluddin, along with national astronaut Datuk Dr Sheikh Muszaphar Shukor and singer Ziana Zain, was named as a celebrity who may be called by MACC to assist in the Ops Sky investigation.

Meanwhile, Ziana remained tight-lipped when asked about her alleged involvement in the same case.

“No comment, I just sing,” she said briefly when met after the semi-finals of Calpis Soda One In A Million (CSOIAM) at Studio TV3 in Glenmarie last night.

However, Ziana acknowledged the media’s role in seeking clarification.

“It’s okay, I understand,” she added.

Earlier, MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed that several celebrities linked to the financial consultancy firm would be called in for questioning this week.

Investigators found that a portion of the firm’s funds had been used for celebrity endorsements.

“From financial records and testimonies obtained, these celebrities received payments ranging from RM150,000 to RM400,000 over one to two years as brand ambassadors.

“MACC also discovered that payments were made for concert sponsorships and special song compositions for the syndicate,” he said.

The probe into these celebrities follows the arrest of at least 27 individuals, including eight company directors and 18 bank officers, under the Anti-Money Laundering Division (AML) in Ops Sky — a joint effort between MACC and Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM).