KOTA KINABALU, Feb 3 — The staff at the city mosque here will soon be required to wear a standard uniform and undergo customer service training following the emergence of a controversial video showing tourists being harassed for taking photos outside the mosque.

State Tourism, Culture, and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew said the authorities have introduced two immediate proactive measures to enhance the experience for tourists visiting the Kota Kinabalu City Mosque.

“The measures are uniform standards for staff, and training and infrastructure improvements, whereby the mosque will conduct customer service and communication training for its front-line staff to improve visitor interactions.

“All front-line personnel at the city mosque will be required to wear proper uniforms to ensure they are easily identifiable and accessible to visitors.

“Plans are also underway to construct a dedicated public toilet for tourists,” she said, adding that she hoped these measures would ensure safety, service quality, and tourism regulations are observed.

Last week, a video posted by a Chinese-speaking tourist went viral, alleging that tourists were being harassed at the mosque, with certain individuals stopping tourists and making threatening gestures.

The person recording the video also mentioned that “unauthorised” individuals were coercing people into paying a fee for taking pictures outside the mosque.

The City Mosque, with its signature blue dome sitting atop a lagoon at Likas Bay, is a popular stop for tourists to take photos.

According to Liew, the Sabah Tourism Board (STB), through its Industrial Support Committee (ISC), held a meeting with Masjid Bandaraya’s Tourism Management Team on January 28 to discuss the incident.

Liew said the ministry will implement a number of revised standard operating procedures to enhance visitor management at the mosque, especially in regard to e-hailing service providers.

“STB will work with e-hailing service providers to ensure proper drop-off and pick-up protocols at the mosque. The proposal for a designated drop-off zone for tour buses will be discussed with JKR to enhance traffic flow and visitor convenience,” she said.