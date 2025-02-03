KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Sarawak reported a decrease in flood evacuees, with 9,312 individuals currently sheltered in 41 temporary relief centres (PPS) as of 4pm, down from 10,068 this morning.

The SARAWAK State Disaster Management Committee (JPNB) secretariat, reported that Bintulu and Serian recorded a drop with 4,744 and 1,542 evacuees, respectively.

Other divisions that recorded a decline are Sibu with 850 evacuees and Samarahan 534.

However, the number of evacuees in Miri has increased to 1,466, up from 1,391 this morning, and Mukah also saw a slight rise to 176 evacuees from 142.

Additionally, five PPS have been closed, including one each in Miri, Samarahan, and Sibu, and two in Serian.

In a statement issued at 12.30pm today, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), announced that a continuous rain advisory is in effect for Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, and Mukah, with rainfall expected from tomorrow until Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in SABAH, the JPNB reported a slight increase in the number of evacuees, rising to 208 individuals from 57 families as of 4 pm, compared to 196 from 55 families this morning.

A total of 155 evacuees from 41 families are currently housed in two PPS in Tongod, while 53 from 16 families are sheltering in a PPS in Kinabatangan. — Bernama