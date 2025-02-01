PUTRAJAYA, Feb 1 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has urged the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), as the secretariat of the Central Disaster Management Committee (JPBP), to continue monitoring the preparedness levels of all agencies involved to face disasters.

Referring to the current flood situation in Sabah and Sarawak, he expressed satisfaction with the effective coordination carried out by District Disaster Management Committees (JPBD) and the State Disaster Management Committees (JPBN) in the two states.

“With early preparations and coordination, the government has allocated initial funds to all states and response agencies for operations during the 2024/2025 Northeast Monsoon season (MTL), in addition to ensuring proper and organised coordination by JPBD and JPBN.

“This includes ensuring that temporary evacuation centres are equipped with adequate basic facilities for flood victims,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also JPBP chairman, further requested that the registration and verification process for victims be expedited to prevent delays in the payment of Bantuan Wang Ihsan (BWI) cash assistance.

For the record, the Federal Government will distribute RM1,000 in cash aid to heads of households (KIR) affected by floods and relocated to temporary evacuation centres (PPS), subject to NADMA’s specified conditions.

According to the National Disaster Control Centre (NDCC) portal https://portalbencana.nadma.gov.my/ms/, as of 4.45 pm today, 22 districts in Sabah and Sarawak have been affected by floods, involving 15,004 victims who are sheltered in 85 PPS.

The three worst-affected districts in Sarawak are Bintulu (4,811 victims), Serian (2,597 victims), and Selangau (1,056 victims). There are a total of 13,302 victims in the state.

In Sabah, five districts have been affected, with 14 PPS opened so far, sheltering 1,702 victims from Pitas, Lahad Datu, Paitan, Beaufort, and Beluran.

Earlier, Kota Marudu, Kota Belud, and Telupid in Sabah were declared flood-free today, and all affected residents in these three districts have been allowed to return home.

Meanwhile, the public is reminded to always prioritise safety, including preparing an emergency bag, immediately evacuating to designated PPS when instructed, moving to higher and safer ground, and ensuring children do not play in floodwaters.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid, in a post on Facebook, expressed his appreciation to all parties, including government agencies, security personnel, medical staff, volunteers, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and local communities, for their immediate response to tackling the disaster.

He said that over 23,000 personnel in Sarawak and more than 14,000 in Sabah were mobilised together with sufficient assets for the on-field operations.

“Their commitment is extremely appreciated in ensuring the safety and well-being of the victims,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid added that the floods which have hit Sabah and Sarawak required swift action and efficient coordination.

He said the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) and NADMA had also issued early warnings to ensure preparedness at all levels.

He also reminded Sabah and Sarawak folks to be vigilant and aware of the current situation following the weather forecast of a significant monsoon surge from Feb 4-7.

“This situation has the potential to cause continuous heavy rain in Sabah and Sarawak. As such, warnings of strong winds and rough seas have been issued for the waters of the South China Sea during that period,” he said. — Bernama