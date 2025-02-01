IPOH, Feb 1 — Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the long-awaited dream of an international airport, welcoming more flights from overseas, is now within reach, with a RM60 million allocation dedicated to expanding the existing Sultan Azlan Shah Airport here.

Saarani said the expansion and upgrading efforts are essential for the airport to earn its rightful recognition as an international gateway.

“If the airport expansion project comes to fruition, the state government will be deeply grateful and offer our full support. This has long been a hope – to elevate the existing airport in Ipoh. With the planned upgrades, we are confident that we can attract more frequent international flights, boosting connectivity and opportunities,” he said in a press conference after launching Perakku Raflesia Apartment’s (Santorini@Botani) sales event at Bandar Seri Botani here.

Currently, Saarani said Scoot airline has a regular flight to Singapore, operating three times a day.

“However, I am confident that the relevant authorities are making concerted efforts to expand our connectivity and introduce flights from other countries, such as Hong Kong, with the expansion of the airport,” he said.

When asked when the airport expansion project will be completed, Saarani said it depends on the consultant appointed for the project, as the project is not under the state but federal jurisdiction.

“The appointment of consultants and contractors depends on the Ministry of Transport, and they will decide when to commence the project and when it will be completed,” he said.

Yesterday, Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said the government has approved the RM60 million allocation for the expansion of Sultan Azlan Shah Airport.

“The project will be divided into two phases, with the first phase amounting to RM8 million and the second phase receiving an allocation of RM52 million. The Ipoh City Council will also set aside another RM4 million to expand the airport’s entrance and exit routes,” said Nga.

He said the expansion was necessary as the airport’s capacity is only 500,000 passengers, but it handled 512,000 last year.

“Under the expansion plan, the airport will be able to accommodate up to 700,000 passengers,” he added.

Nga also mentioned that the project will be expedited, as Perakians have been waiting for the expansion for years.

“We will also explore new flight routes, such as Bangkok-Ipoh, Jakarta-Ipoh, and Hong Kong-Ipoh, following the expansion,” he said.