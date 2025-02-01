KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) may summon several key individuals, including Transport Minister Anthony Loke, over allegations of a RM500 million loss in the Employees Provident Fund’s (EPF) share transactions involving Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB), New Straits Times (NST) reported.

PAC chairman Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin said Loke, along with other individuals, will be called to testify in phased proceedings set to begin in the second week of this month.

“We previously summoned MAHB to discuss several matters. For public airport management, PAC has already outlined the terms of reference for proceedings covering all issues, including MAHB’s delisting from Bursa Malaysia’s Main Market under the consortium Gateway Development Alliance Sdn Bhd (GDA) led by Khazanah Nasional Bhd, as well as concerns over high ticket prices and delays in Aerotrain installation.

“We have listed several parties to be called, and, God willing, we expect to start proceedings in the second week of this month.

“I do not rule out summoning the transport minister as well, given the issues surrounding the aerotrain services. It is important to obtain his response and testimony,” she said after attending the launch of Bersatu women’s wing Srikandi’s Melaka Service Centre, officiated by Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in Taman Tambak Paya Harmoni, Ayer Molek, last night.

Also present were Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and Bersatu Melaka chairman Tan Sri Rahim Tamby Chik.

Previously, several non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and political parties had asked EPF to clarify its sale of MAHB shares in January 2023 at around RM6.74 per unit before repurchasing them at RM11 per unit as part of MAHB’s privatisation exercise, NST reported.

MCA also called on the government to investigate the share sale, which left EPF with only a five per cent stake in MAHB.

Mas Ermieyati, who is also the Masjid Tanah MP, was reported saying that during the First Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 15th Parliament from Monday until March 6, PAC has scheduled about 45 meetings, including five new proceedings.

She said these proceedings will cover Kuala Lumpur land development under the Federal Territories Department, the director-general of Lands and Mines Department, and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

Other proceedings will focus on the proposed leasing of electric multiple unit (EMU) trains under the Transport Ministry (MOT), Railway Asset Corporation (RAC), and Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB); public airport management under the Finance Ministry (MOF), MAHB, Khazanah Nasional, and EPF; domestic investments by Khazanah Nasional under MOF and Khazanah; as well as rising health insurance premiums, private hospital charges, and their impact on public healthcare under MOF, the Health Ministry (MOH), and Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM).

“This year, PAC aims to present 25 reports and hold more than 150 meetings on issues affecting the public and the Auditor-General’s Report, compared to 148 meetings and 22 reports last year.

“Regarding Khazanah Nasional’s investment losses, PAC has scheduled a proceeding on Khazanah’s domestic investments to obtain explanations and testimony from the sovereign wealth fund,” she was quoted saying.