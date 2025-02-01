KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — Malaysia has reaffirmed its unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, calling for the full implementation of the Jan 15 ceasefire agreement as a vital step towards lasting peace.

Malaysia’s Ambassador to the Netherlands, Datuk Roseli Abdul, expressed hope that the joint statement issued by the newly minted The Hague Group in the Netherlands on Friday would play a decisive role in ensuring justice and upholding the Palestinian people’s right to statehood.

Speaking at the formal inauguration of The Hague Group following the joint statement delivered by its nine founding member states, he reaffirmed Malaysia’s steadfast commitment to the Palestinian cause.

“After almost 500 days and nearly 50,000 deaths, Palestinians are finally witnessing a reprieve with the long-awaited Gaza ceasefire, though violence persists. The systematic destruction of Gaza has left irreparable scars, underscoring the urgent need for action to restore hope and rebuild Palestine.

“Therefore, Malaysia calls for the full implementation of the Jan 15 ceasefire agreement as a critical step towards sustainable peace,” Roseli added.

Expounding on Malaysia’s position, he stated that its stance on the Palestinian issue is firmly guided by humanitarian principles, the integrity of the United Nations (UN) Charter, and the sanctity of international law.

“Impunity must end, justice must prevail, and the rights, freedom, and dignity of the Palestinian people must be protected,” he said.

Malaysia remains committed to supporting legal recourse at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and urges the international community to uphold its obligations under international law, he added.

According to the ambassador, international law must not be misinterpreted or exploited to justify actions such as the Partition Plan, which imposed injustices by granting the occupier more land than the original inhabitants.

“Rectifying these injustices requires the recognition of Palestinian statehood and the safeguarding of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination.

“Israel’s repeated violations of UN resolutions warrant scrutiny, as they contradict the principles of the UN Charter. The imbalance of power, marked by apartheid policies and militarisation, continues to deny Palestinians their right to self-determination,” Roseli asserted.

The ambassador called on all parties to work towards solutions that reflect the aspirations of the Palestinian people and align with the collective voice of the UN General Assembly.

“The international community once united against apartheid in South Africa. Now, we must summon the same resolve for Palestine,” he added.

Representatives from the governments of Belize, Bolivia, Colombia, Cuba, Honduras, Malaysia, Namibia, Senegal and South Africa convened in The Hague on Friday to formally inaugurate The Hague Group.

The full Inaugural Joint Statement of The Hague Group can be read at https://thehaguegroup.org/. — Bernama