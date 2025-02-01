KOTA BHARU, 1 Feb — A married couple were killed while their two children were injured after their car collided with a trailer at Kilometre 3, Jalan Gua Musang – Kuala Krai, early this morning.

Gua Musang district police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said that the male driver, 25, his wife, 26, their son, 5, and baby daughter, 10 months, were travelling from Kuala Krai to Gua Musang when he lost control at a right-hand curve at 1 am, causing the Myvi to veer into the opposite lane and hit the oncoming trailer driven by a man, aged 45.

“The crash’s impact caused the trailer to skid and overturn while the Myvi was pushed onto the left roadside shoulder,” he said in a statement today, adding that firefighters, who were dispatched to the crash managed to extricate the driver and front passenger but both were pronounced dead at the scene.

“The two injured children were rushed to Gua Musang Hospital for treatment. The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said.

He urged those with information about the crash to contact the Gua Musang district police headquarters’ Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division at 09-9121222 or the investigating officer at 013-3010408 to assist with the investigation. — Bernama



