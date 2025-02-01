BINTULU, Feb 1 — Floodwaters in several areas of Bintulu town began to recede yesterday, prompting many residents to start cleaning their homes.

The clean-up effort has been a collective one, with not only those affected by the flood but also their unaffected friends pitching in, reflecting strong community support during the disaster.

Retired policeman Binar Berayan from Jade Garden shared that he and his son stepped in to help their neighbours affected by the flood, hoping to ease their burden during this challenging time.

“Yesterday, we spent the whole day helping our friends here clean their homes. Since my house wasn’t affected by the flood, I felt it was my duty to lend a hand,” he said when contacted.

Animal activist and local influencer Francis Ngu Hown Hua expressed his gratitude for the support of some of his followers who came to help clean his sundry shop in the Pine Court apartment area.

“Fortunately, some people came to help because so many items were damaged and needed to be thrown away. The shop also needed cleaning.

Everything was destroyed, but it’s all okay as long as we’re safe,” he said in a video posted on his Facebook page.

Another Bintulu resident, 65-year-old Kembuan Thomas, said cleaning houses after the flood was exhausting, particularly when there was no one around to offer help.

“I’ve got body aches now after cleaning my son’s house in Tanjung Batu yesterday. Today, we moved on to cleaning my daughter’s house in Sebiew,” he said.

Kembuan said cleaning his daughter’s house was quite challenging because the floodwater had almost reached the roof.

“Cleaning isn’t easy, especially for those with small families. Let’s help each other out if we can so we can return to our homes once the relief centre is closed,” he said. — Bernama



