KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — Bank Muamalat Malaysia Berhad is offering special flood assistance to customers affected by the floods in Sabah and Sarawak.

Its president and chief executive officer Khairul Kamarudin said the assistance includes a moratorium of up to six months for all individual and business financing, as well as the replacement of debit and credit cards without any charges.

He said the bank is deeply concerned about the difficulties faced by its customers and hopes that the special flood assistance will provide some relief to those affected.

“As a full-fledged Islamic banking institution committed to creating ‘Better lives, together’ with our customers, we have a responsibility to play a significant role in supporting and assisting the community through these challenging times,” he said in a statement today.

Khairul added that customers facing financial difficulties due to the disaster can apply for the special assistance by downloading the Service Request Form (SRF) from Bank Muamalat’s website at www.muamalat.com.my and submitting the relevant supporting documents via email to [email protected].

He also said that proactive measures will be taken to ensure a smooth documentation and approval process.

Customers seeking financial advice can visit the nearest Bank Muamalat branch or contact the Customer Service Centre at 03-2600 5500. — Bernama