KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — Police are tracking down three more individuals believed to be involved in an incident where the drivers of two vehicles rammed into a group of men in front of an entertainment centre on Jalan Klang Lama early Wednesday morning.

Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief Datuk Azry Akmar Ayob said five suspects had been detained so far and urged those still at large to surrender.

“The five men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested in Banting, Selangor, today and have prior criminal records,” he said in a statement.

Azry Akmar said that in the 6.18 am incident, a local man saw two vehicles, a Toyota Hilux and a Toyota Vios, being driven recklessly out of a car park before ramming into a group of men standing in front of an entertainment outlet.

“This resulted in two people being injured, and all the victims were sent to the hospital for treatment,” he said.

Azry Akmar added that a remand application for all suspects would be filed tomorrow, and the case was being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code.

He urged anyone with information about the incident could contact the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-21159999, the Brickfields District Police Headquarters (IPD) Operations Room at 03-22979222, or any nearby police station.

Yesterday, a 48-second video went viral on Facebook, showing two vehicles deliberately ramming into a group of men in the area.

One man was seen being thrown into the air after being hit by the Toyota Hilux, while the other vehicle also ploughed into more individuals gathered at the scene. — Bernama