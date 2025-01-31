IPOH, Jan 31 (Bernama) -- Malaysia is set to welcome several world leaders beginning next week, strengthening its diplomatic relations with countries worldwide, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the leaders included Uzbekistan President Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev and Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“We need more strategic partners at this time. We cannot rely on just one country.

“Now, we continue our efforts to attract investment from the United States, improve relations with the European Union (EU), and strengthen cooperation with China,” he said in his speech at the Chinese New Year Open House hosted by the Perak Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCCI) here today.

Also present were Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir; Housing and Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming; Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang; Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, and PCCCI president Datuk Liew Chee Meng. — Bernama



