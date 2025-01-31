KUCHING, Jan 31 — The current floods in Bintulu have been described as the worst ever recorded, with more than 1,900 people evacuated to temporary relief centres (PPS) as of 8 pm last night.

Several areas, including residential neighbourhoods and petrochemical production plants, which have never experienced flooding before, have been inundated following two days of continuous heavy rain

Resident Claire Fabian, who posted about the situation on Facebook, said this was the worst flood she had seen in more than 30 years of living in the area.

“This is the first time our housing area has been flooded. It’s bad enough to wash away our fridge, freezer, and sofa,” she said, posting a video showing water levels reaching nearly knee height inside her home.

The severe flooding in northern Sarawak has prompted Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to direct the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) to streamline coordination and fully mobilise federal and state agencies in response to the crisis.

Anwar emphasised that the immediate priority is the well-being of flood victims and the safety of residents in affected areas.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Disaster Management Committee chairman and Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas described the disaster as the worst the state has ever faced but expressed satisfaction with the efficiency of the ongoing flood relief efforts.

He noted that the rapid opening of PPS and close coordination among the committee’s various agencies had effectively managed the situation

Several leaders visited the affected areas today, including Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and Women, Family, and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

Fadillah also announced an initial assistance of RM1,000 for each registered household head relocated to any PPS.

Besides Bintulu, the floods have also affected Serian, Selangau, Tatau, and Kuching. — Bernama