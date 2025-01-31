IPOH, Jan 31 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today reminded the public to remain focused on boosting the national economy and not be distracted by issues arising in the multi-racial and multi-religious country.

Speaking during the Perak Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (PCCCI) Chinese New Year celebration here, Anwar emphasised that Malaysia must serve as a model for strong unity among all races.

“We must consider everyone’s interests, ensure progress for all, and grow the economy for the benefit of everyone,” he said.

“There will always be groups trying to claim their own small victories, wanting to be champions or heroes in their respective areas. But we must encourage the majority of the people to prioritise the nation’s overall interests,” he added.

He also became the first Prime Minister to attend the PCCCI’s Chinese New Year celebration since its establishment 118 years ago.

The Prime Minister acknowledged that managing a country with such diverse races, religions, ethnicities, and regions is not easy.

“There have been concerns raised about Malays celebrating Chinese New Year, Chinese celebrating Hari Raya, and people attending Thaipusam,” he said.

“These traditions have existed for decades without issue, but now some try to make them problems. Should we entertain these distractions, or should we focus on our unity? That is the choice we must make.”

Anwar reiterated that unity is vital for strengthening the country’s economy.

“A clear economic policy ensures that Perlis, Johor, Perak, and Sarawak all develop. Only then can we elevate this country to be a strong and advanced nation in the region. That’s why I always tell my colleagues in leadership to focus on the fact that this country has great potential. There is no need to stir up unnecessary conflicts,” he said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of maintaining good relations with all nations.

“Some claim that we are ‘handing everything over to China’, but these are flawed perspectives. In the past, we had no issues when it was America or Europe. This is a colonial mentality,” he said.

“For us, it doesn’t matter who invests, whether it is China or any other country. We welcome investments, and if they are beneficial, we strengthen ties. That is our policy.”

He further emphasized that Malaysia’s policies would continue with determination, despite global changes.

“The world is constantly changing. Just last week, artificial intelligence was said to be dominated entirely by the United States. But three days ago, China made a groundbreaking discovery that stunned the world. Yesterday, Alibaba made another major announcement. This shows the strength of China’s innovation, and we should take advantage of these opportunities,” he said.

Anwar stressed that Malaysia should not be trapped in outdated thinking and solely rely on one country for investment and development.

“If another country has issues with China, that is their problem, not ours. In fact, during my meetings with President Xi Jinping, I was treated with great respect,” he said.

“Before I arrived, I was invited by Premier Li Qiang, but at the last minute, President Xi personally requested to meet with me in Beijing. He even adjusted his schedule so we could have dinner and discussions.

“Malaysia is a small country. China is one of the world’s leading powers. Yet, they showed us such high respect, not because of Anwar Ibrahim, but because Malaysia is united and strengthening its economy. This is why we must safeguard our progress,” he added.