KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 30 — A vegetable trader lost RM214,700 after being duped by a fraudulent investment scheme advertised on Facebook.

Kuala Terengganu district police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said the 54-year-old woman came across an investment advertisement by a company on Dec 11, last year. She then contacted a man named ‘Zulfikar’ via WhatsApp to seek more details.

He said the victim, who resides in Tepoh, Kuala Nerus, was later instructed to reach out to another woman who provided further explanations about the investment.

“The victim was promised a profit of RM30,000 within three to six hours with an initial investment of just RM500. Enticed by the high returns, she proceeded with the investment as instructed.

“However, after a few hours, she was asked to make additional payments to withdraw her supposed profits,” he said when contacted today.

Azli said the victim had made 42 transactions to 16 different accounts, using her savings and proceeds from pawning her jewellery.

However, after waiting in vain for the promised returns, she realised she had been cheated and lodged a police report at 7.24 pm yesterday.

“The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. We urge the public to remain vigilant against the various fraud tactics employed by syndicates,” he said. — Bernama