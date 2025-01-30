KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — Police have recorded the statement of a woman was slapped by her husband at a shopping mall in Kota Warisan as shown in a recent viral video.

According to Sinar Harian, Sepang district police chief ACP Norhizam Bahaman said she gave her statement at the Sepang district police headquarters Monday night.

“The investigation is ongoing, and police are actively tracking down the victim's husband," he was quoted as saying.

The news outlet reported that the husband had brought the wife and their child to stay in Nilai after the incident, before sending them hole later.

He has not been home since then.

The case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code and Section 18 of the Domestic Violence Act 1994.

In the video, the man happened to be recorded as he approached his wife and struck her on her face. He gestures threateningly at her when she recoils from the blow, and both then make their way out of the mall.