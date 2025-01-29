KUCHING, Jan 29 — A total of 15 temporary evacuation centres (PPS) have been activated across Sarawak following widespread flooding caused by continuous heavy rain since early Tuesday morning.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), in its latest update, reported that the Serian Division recorded the highest number of PPS, with eight centres currently sheltering 509 evacuees from 135 households in Serian and Siburan.

In Kuching, two PPS have been set up, accommodating 162 evacuees from 44 households, including those from Bau. Another PPS in Simunjan is housing 73 evacuees from 28 households.

The number of evacuees has seen a marked increase, particularly at PPS Dewan Sukan Kidurong in Bintulu, PPS Dewan SJK (C) Chung Hua Batu Kawa in Kuching, PPS Dewan Mesra Simunjan, and all PPS in Serian.

The first evacuation centre to be activated was in Tatau, Bintulu Division, on Jan 23, where it currently provides shelter for 143 evacuees from 46 families from Bintulu town and Tatau.

Additionally, PPS have been activated for victims of landslides and fires, with one in Miri housing 139 victims from 26 families affected by a landslide, while in Kapit accommodating 71 victims from 15 families displaced by a fire. — The Borneo Post