KOTA KINABALU, Jan 29 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Sabah has detained a former director of a state government agency for allegedly soliciting and receiving bribes worth approximately RM110,000.

The suspect, a man in his 50s, was detained at 2.30 pm on Monday when he came to the MACC office in Kota Kinabalu to provide a statement.

A source revealed that the suspect allegedly demanded bribes last year from companies awarded supply contracts by his department, not only for himself but also for his subordinates.

The bribes reportedly included cash and goods including laptops, tablets, smartphones, gym equipment and car accessories.

Sabah MACC Director Datuk S. Karunanithy confirmed the arrest, stating the case was being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

“The suspect will be released on MACC bail after his statement is recorded. All items linked to the case have been confiscated,” he said. — Bernama