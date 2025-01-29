KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — Malaysia will build a school, hospital and mosque as an initial effort to assist in the reconstruction of Gaza, Palestine, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the reconstruction would be jointly carried out in collaboration with the people and private sector.

“This is a part of our efforts, the sacrifices of the communities and the people. May Allah protect us and guarantee the safety of Gaza and Palestine,” he said via a video recording today.

Anwar said the reconstruction of Gaza would involve joint efforts by the Japanese and Malaysian governments, which intend to establish and launch funds through the East Asia programme.

On Jan 18, Anwar was reported to have said that the reconstruction of Gaza, which was almost entirely destroyed due to Israeli attacks since October 2023, is estimated to cost over US$1 trillion,

He said that such a substantial amount is required because key facilities such as mosques, schools, hospitals and homes have been demolished.

Anwar also said that Japan had invited Malaysia to co-chair the Conference on Cooperation among East Asian Countries for Palestinian Development (CEAPAD), focusing on Gaza's reconstruction. — Bernama