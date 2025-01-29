KUCHING, Jan 29 — The Miri Disaster Management Operations Room has been activated following a series of landslides and floods in the district, Sarawak Transport Minister Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin announced today.

“Heavy rainfall since Tuesday has triggered several landslides in Miri, including one near my residential area,” he said.

He said the operations room began functioning today (Jan 29) and will run 24 hours a day to coordinate disaster response efforts.

He was speaking when met by reporters after attending the State-level Chinese New Year Open House at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) today.

Early this morning, a landslide in Kampung Lereng Bukit, Miri destroyed two houses, killing at least four people.

At the time of writing, rescuers were still working to locate the final victim buried beneath the rubble.

On the flood situation in Miri, Lee said while conditions were not severe, the disaster committee remained on high alert.

“The committee is currently focusing on high-risk areas.

“The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID), Public Works Department (JKR), and Miri City Council will be visiting affected areas to assess the situation.

“They will determine the necessary measures to assist those impacted by the floods and landslides,” he said. — The Borneo Post



