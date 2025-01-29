KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — The joy of celebrating Chinese New Year turned to tragedy for a family of four in Taman Mas 1, Hulu Langat near here, when their home caught fire early this morning.

The victims, aged between 46 and 81, were trapped inside the house before being rescued by firefighters and suffered from breathing difficulties.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said they received an emergency call about the fire at 2.40 am.

A team of 12 personnel and two fire engines from the Bandar Tun Hussein Onn and Ampang fire and rescue stations were rushed to the scene, he said in a statement today.

“The fire involved a single-storey terrace house, which was 20 per cent destroyed, along with a Yamaha motorcycle parked in front of it. The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes,” he said.

He added that an elderly couple, a man and a woman were rescued and later treated for respiratory issues at Hospital Ampang.

The operation concluded at 5.20 am and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. — Bernama