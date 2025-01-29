KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — The close relationship between Malaysia and China has made this year’s Chinese New Year celebrations even grander with the stunning display featuring over 1,000 drones by a team from China at the KLCC Twin Towers recently.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the drone display proved that the ties forged between the two countries 50 years ago not only involved government-to-government (G2G) but also between the peoples of both nations.

“The recent drone display at KLCC by a team from China reflected our diplomatic ties with China.

“It is not only a result of our G2G relationship but, what is important, is between businesses and the people and this has been elevated through the visits and official visits carried out by the leaders of Malaysia and China,” he said when met after attending the MCA Chinese New Year Open House at Wisma MCA in Jalan Ampang here today.

Those who attended the open house included MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong, former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Barisan Nasional deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan, BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, UMNO Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan and the Chinese ambassador to Malaysia, Ouyang Yujing.

The 20-minute display, featuring over 1,000 drones, was held in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebrations and was held through the collaboration between the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China.

Among the words formed by the drone formation were Happy Chinese New Year, Menara Kuala Lumpur, Menara 118, the Visit Malaysia 2026 logo as well as symbols of the wau (kite) and tanglung (lantern).

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid hopes that more tourists from China will visit Malaysia in conjunction with the Visit Malaysia Year in 2026.

“So far, 3.8 million tourists from China have visited Malaysia. It is hoped that this can help the economic growth of both countries,” he said. — Bernama