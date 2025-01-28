KOTA BHARU, Jan 28 — A teenage boy drowned while his younger brother remains missing in an incident at the Kampung Kubang Telaga irrigation canal in Bachok yesterday.

Bachok Fire and Rescue Station Operation Commander, Mohd Zamizi Muhamad, said the body of 17-year-old Muhamad Amirul Mukminin Zehan was found by the Water Rescue Team (PPDA) of the Fire and Rescue Department at 8.25 pm.

However, his 13-year-old brother, Muhammad Asadullah Zehan, is still missing, and the search operation is ongoing.

According to Mohd Zamizi, the fire department received an emergency call via the MERS 999 system at 6.36 pm prompting rescuers to be dispatched to the scene.

“It is believed that the incident occurred when Muhammad Asadullah fell into the irrigation canal. His brother, Muhamad Amirul Mukminin, jumped in to rescue him but drowned in the incident,” he said when contacted. — Bernama