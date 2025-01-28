KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — An elderly woman died after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs near the bus terminal in Kunak last Saturday.

The victim, believed to be in her 60s, was reportedly attacked by over 10 dogs, according to a report published in Buletin TV3 today.

A viral video on social media shows the victim surrounded by the pack of dogs before they attacked her.

District Police Chief, Superintendent Sabarudin Rahmat, said the authorities received a call from a member of the public at around 6.30am reporting the discovery of a woman’s body at the bus terminal area.

“Investigations revealed the body of the woman, who was not wearing any clothing, lying on the ground.

“There were bite marks on her body,” he said, adding that the victim had no identification documents.

Based on closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, Sabarudin said the victim was attacked at 1.49am.

The body was sent to Tawau Hospital for a post-mortem, and the case has been classified as a sudden death.