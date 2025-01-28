KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — Johor MCA has apologised for a controversial Facebook post that compared federal allocations for Islamic-related matters with the absence of free tolls during Chinese New Year, following a demand for retraction by Umno Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh.

In a statement today, Johor MCA said the post was mistakenly shared by a Facebook administrator who had long retired from the party office.

“Johor MCA extends its apologies, particularly to all Muslims, regarding the sharing of status by another party on the Johor MCA Facebook page on Jan 26, 2025.

“This was unintentionally done by one of the Facebook administrators without informing the top leadership of MCA Johor,” it said.

The party added that the administrator has been removed, and the Facebook page is now managed by a new administrator.

“The controversial post was also immediately taken down after complaints were received yesterday.

“Truthfully, we at Johor MCA never intended nor had any desire to hurt, much less insult or belittle, Islam or any religion and race in this country,” it added.

According to Malaysiakini Akmal had earlier criticised the post, saying it appeared to belittle federal assistance for Muslims and demanded an apology within 24 hours, failing which he warned that police reports would be lodged.

“If you want to be angry because you didn’t get free tolls, that’s your problem, but don’t question the assistance given to Muslims,” he was quoted saying.

Johor PKR Youth also condemned the post, accusing Johor MCA of attempting to create a “false and malicious” narrative against the government’s support for Islam and the Palestinian issue.

“This action is not only irresponsible, but it also clearly shows an effort to divide the multi-racial and multi-religious people of Malaysia,” said its treasurer Raju Krishnan as reported by Malaysiakini.

Raju reiterated that the government, under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, has consistently upheld the sensitivities of all races and religions.