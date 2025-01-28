KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — Police have recorded a statement from Facebook user Cecelia Yap Song KL to assist in investigations regarding her comment on comedian Harith Iskander’s Facebook post about the “ham” issue, which was alleged to insult Islam.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the 65-year-old retired nurse’s statement was taken from 11am to 12.30pm yesterday, according to a report published in national daily Berita Harian.

He said police asked her 21 questions, during which she admitted to posting the comment on the Facebook thread in question.

“A mobile phone and SIM card were also seized to aid the investigation under Section 298 of the Penal Code, Section 505(c) of the Penal Code, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“The investigation paper will be referred to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) tomorrow for further directives,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Earlier, Cecelia, who was accused of posting content deemed insulting to Islam in relation to the “ham” issue, issued an apology.

In a statement released by her legal representatives, Saibullah MV Nathan and Co, Cecelia expressed deep regret over her sensitive remark on social media and pledged full cooperation with the authorities.

“I hereby apologise to all parties offended by my comment, especially my Muslim friends whom I respect. I deeply regret my insensitive comment and promise not to repeat my actions in the future.

“Once again, I humbly apologise to all Malaysians over the incident. I ask that everyone offended by my comment would forgive my mistake,” she said.

Last Tuesday, Harith Iskander, 54, reportedly posted an image of a cup of coffee named hamsap kopi priced at RM5.50.

The comedian is also under investigation for a remark joking that his faith was shaken after seeing a menu advertising “Ham Sap Coffee” because it contained the word “ham.”

A check on the celebrity’s Facebook page, which has over a million followers, revealed the post was uploaded last Saturday.

A total of 16 police reports have been lodged against Harith and Yap, accusing them of insulting Islam and the Prophet Muhammad through their social media remarks.

The controversy stems from the sale of chicken ham sandwiches allegedly lacking halal certification at a convenience store in Universiti Malaya, which had ignited widespread debate.