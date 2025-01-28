CYBERJAYA, Jan 28 — Communications minister Fahmi Fadzil said that Meta has submitted the necessary documentation for licensing with the process expected to be finalised soon.

He also explained that platforms such as Google, Microsoft, LinkedIn and X are also under review by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

“Meta has already submitted a number of documents as of yesterday, and we anticipate the licensing process will not take too long.

“As for other platforms like Google, Microsoft, which oversees LinkedIn, and X, discussions with MCMC are ongoing regarding several matters,” he told reporters at a press conference here today.

Fahmi, however, did not specify a timeline for the finalisation.

In July last year, MCMC mandated that all social media and messaging services with at least eight million registered users in Malaysia must secure the licence.

As of Dec 31 2024, Telegram and Tencent (WeChat) are among the platforms that have submitted their licensing applications.