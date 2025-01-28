KUALA PILAH, Jan 28 — Malaysia has become the first country to witness the signing of a 6-way 4G Multi Operator Core Network (MOCN) sharing agreement, says Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the agreement was signed in May last year, but its implementation took some time as telecommunications companies (telcos) needed to develop the infrastructure necessary for collaboration.

Fahmi noted the concept had been proven successful today through the achievement of the 6-way 4G MOCN project, spearheaded by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), as part of an industry pilot initiative to share network resources and infrastructure.

“I posed a challenge to MCMC and all the telcos, and finally, in May last year in Kuala Kubu Bharu, the telcos signed a memorandum of understanding to work on an agreement or collaboration enabling what is called the 6-way 4G MOCN,” he said.

Fahmi was speaking at the launch of the 6-Way 4G MOCN Network Sharing and Infrastructure Guidelines and the inauguration of a telecommunications tower at Jalan Bukit Putus, here today.

He said the implementation of the project aimed to improve connectivity, particularly in areas with limited internet coverage.

“Thanks to our telco partners, Celcom, Digi, Maxis, U Mobile, TM and YTL Communications, I understand that no other country has had competing companies establish a framework allowing such collaboration.

“Malaysia is the first in the world to facilitate all telco companies working together in this manner. This project proves that telcos can collaborate to help rural and remote areas gain better internet access and improve connectivity,” he said.

Also present were Communications Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, Kuala Pilah MP Datuk Adnan Abu Hassan, and MCMC State Coordination Division head Bukhari Yahya.

The five locations for the 6-Way 4G MOCN are Ikon Tengkolok, Bukit Putus and Kem Pengakap Bukit Putus in Negeri Sembilan; Prima Gambang (Pahang); West Coast Expressway (WCE) Kota Seri Langat Toll Plaza, Banting (Selangor), and Tanjung Asam (Penang).

Fahmi said this initiative also demonstrated that telcos in the country could collaborate to provide better internet access, especially in remote areas.

“I believe this effort will facilitate closer cooperation among telcos, and I hope the issues faced by users can be managed effectively,” he said.

Fahmi also called on stakeholders to raise awareness about the negative effects of social media use on children and urged adults to be cautious of scammers.

Meanwhile, MCMC in a statement explained that the MOCN set out principles, processes, and guidelines for implementing Network Infrastructure Sharing among Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to encourage collaboration, optimise resources, and improve connectivity, particularly in seven areas with unsatisfactory coverage.

These areas include highways, public universities, hospitals, event venues, tourist spots, stadiums, and military and police installations.

According to the statement, the MOCN focuses on two main methodologies, namely Passive Infrastructure Sharing, which involves sharing physical components such as towers and poles without involving electronic or network components, and Active Infrastructure Sharing, which refers to sharing electronic components and signal processing within the network to enhance efficiency.

The guidelines provide practical solutions to help MNOs maximise the benefits of infrastructure sharing for the benefit of the people.

“This integrated approach enhances the operational efficiency of MNOs and accelerates the delivery of high-quality 4G services,” the statement added. — Bernama