JOHOR BARU, Jan 28 — A Singaporean influencer was fined RM1,000 in default three months’ jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today for making a false police report on being a victim of a kidnapping attempt at a shopping mall here last week.

Magistrate Hidayatul Syuhada Shamsudin imposed the fine on Amyra Laila Ho, 45, after she pleaded guilty to providing false information in her report filed at Larkin Police Station at about 1am on January 22.

The woman, who was not represented, paid the fine.

The charge, framed under Section 182 of the Penal Code, carries a fine of up to RM2,000 or a maximum jail term of six months, or both, if convicted.

In her police report, Amyra Laila claimed that while walking behind the mall at around 1pm on January 10, she was approached by a couple promoting Chinese tea to her and forcing her to smell it, which caused her to feel numb and dizzy.

Yesterday, Johor Police chief CP Datuk M Kumar confirmed that the Singaporean woman’s report of an alleged kidnapping attempt at a shopping mall in Taman Abad on January 10 was false.

He said this was based on investigations that included technical evidence and CCTV footage from the scene, which revealed that the alleged kidnapping attempt did not occur and no movement involving the victim was detected at the location. — Bernama