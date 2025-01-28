KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — Several Cabinet ministers today took the opportunity to extend their Chinese New Year greetings to the Chinese community, who will be celebrating the festival tomorrow, while also calling for strengthened unity in this Year of the Snake.

National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang, in a Facebook post, urged the people to strengthen ties through understanding, respect, and acceptance of Malaysia’s diverse cultures.

“With a spirit of understanding, respect, and acceptance, we can build a stronger, more harmonious, and prosperous nation,” he said.

“Let us continue this tradition with joy, while fostering an inclusive Malaysia, where every segment of society can live together in harmony,” he added.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke also extended his Chinese New Year greetings to all Malaysians celebrating the festival, wishing happiness, health, and prosperity to everyone.

“In the face of current geopolitical uncertainties, Malaysia’s diverse society, where various cultures coexist harmoniously, is a phenomenon we must treasure deeply,” he said. “Let us celebrate this special bond and cherish it with all our hearts.”

“Wishing everyone a joyful holiday, filled with love and togetherness with your family. Together, let’s continue building a prosperous, peaceful, and successful Malaysia,” he added in a Facebook post.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh also extended her Chinese New Year wishes to Malaysians through a Facebook post, sharing a poster which read, “Gong Xi Fa Cai, everyone!”

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang described the celebration as a symbol of unity and strength in diversity.

“Much like Yee Sang, every colour and flavour represents our uniqueness as Malaysians. Gong Xi Fa Cai! May this year bring luck, happiness, and success to all,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, in his Chinese New Year message, prayed for good fortune, happiness, and success for all Malaysians in the Year of the Snake.

“May your journey be filled with abundance and may the Year of the Snake bring you lasting blessings! Happy Chinese New Year to all!” he said. — Bernama