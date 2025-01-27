KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Highway concessionaire Prolintas today sought to distance itself from two individuals charged with corruption linked to its projects, including chief operating officer Rostam Shahrif Tami.

Rostam was charged earlier today with soliciting and accepting RM70,000 in bribes to award work packages for the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) while Zairulnizam Rohani, a project manager with a subsidiary, claimed trial earlier in the week to accepting RM50,000 in bribes in exchange for assisting a company to secure a highway construction project two years ago.

“With reference to the recent charges levelled by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission against Zairulnizam bin Rohani and Ir Rostam Shahrif bin Tami, Prolintas wishes to clarify that the individuals concerned are affiliated with Turnpike Synergy Sdn Bhd, the company in charge of the construction of the Sungai Besi – Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway.

“The individuals concerned have been put on leave of absence since 9 July 2024 and 16 July 2024 respectively. Prolintas takes these charges seriously and has been cooperating throughout the on-going investigation by the MACC,” the firm said in a statement.

Prolintas said it has a zero-tolerance stance on breaches of integrity and reiterated its pledge to fully cooperate with the MACCC.

It further said that steps were being taken internally to strengthen its processes.

In June last year, the MACC launched an investigation into Prolintas into alleged corruption surrounding a billion-ringgit highway project