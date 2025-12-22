KUCHING, Dec 22 — Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) is home to the only multi-faith prayer hall in Health Ministry hospitals nationwide, providing psychological and emotional support for patients, their families, and hospital staff, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government said the facility was particularly important in hospitals, which are high-stress environments.

“Sometimes, people do not understand the significance. They just think it exists throughout Malaysia.

“Hospitals are stressful places. While many understand the stress faced by patients and their families, they often overlook the pressure on staff, doctors, and nurses,” he said at the 2nd United Nations Meditation Day organised by the Brahma Kumaris Foundation Kuching branch at SGH’s multi-faith prayer hall last Sunday.

Dr Sim emphasised the importance of mental and emotional resilience in medical recovery, noting that patients with a positive mindset often healed faster.

He highlighted meditation as a key practice for supporting patients’ recovery and encouraged integrating mindfulness practices in healthcare.

“This relates to spirituality and psychology. In particular, meditation can help regulate hormones involved in the recovery process.”

Also present were Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng, SGH director Dr Ngian Hie Ung and Brahma Kumaris Foundation Kuching branch manager Loh Fu Min. — The Borneo Post