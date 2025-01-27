KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Police will soon recall witnesses in the Teoh Beng Hock case following a Kuala Lumpur High Court directive on November 21 to reopen and thoroughly reinvestigate all aspects of his death.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department Director, Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain, stated that the relevant witnesses would be identified and their statements recorded after the Chinese New Year holiday.

“I am confident this process will not take long, and the investigation papers will be submitted within the stipulated timeframe,” he told reporters during an engagement session with journalists at Bukit Aman today.

Mohd Shuhaily also confirmed that he and the investigating officers would revisit the scene of the former Selangor exco aide’s death.

“We have received a mandamus order from the High Court to submit a complete investigation paper on this case by May. As everyone is aware, the case is around 15 years old, and the location has undergone significant changes,” he said.

On November 21, the Kuala Lumpur High Court ordered the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to complete their reinvestigation into the death of the late Teoh Beng Hock within six months.

The directive was issued by Judge Datuk Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh, now a Court of Appeal judge, after granting the application for a judicial review filed by Teoh’s parents against the Inspector-General of Police, the Director of the PDRM Criminal Investigation Department, PDRM, and the Government of Malaysia as the first to fourth respondents.

Teoh was found dead on July 16, 2009, on the fifth floor of Plaza Masalam, Shah Alam, after giving a statement at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office on the 14th floor of the same building.

At the time of his death, Teoh was the political secretary to Seri Kembangan assemblyman Ean Yong Hian Wah, who also chaired Selangor’s Local Government, New Village Development and Legalising of Factories Committee chairman.

In a separate case, Mohd Shuhaily said police are still investigating the acid attack on national football player and Selangor FC athlete Muhammad Faisal Halim, also known as Faisal Halim.

He emphasised that the case is not closed but acknowledged that no new leads have been found so far.

On May 5 last year, Faisal Halim, 26, was splashed with acid at a shopping mall in Kota Damansara, Kuala Lumpur, causing him to suffer fourth-degree burns on several parts of his body. — Bernama