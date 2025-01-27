TAIPING, Jan 27 — Perak police have identified 21 accident hotspots during the festive seasons, in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration this year.

Perak acting police chief DCP Zulkafli Sariaat said the hotspots included KM114-KM117 Jalan Ipoh-Butterworth; KM17.5 Jalan Ipoh-Kuala Lumpur (Lubuk Buaya); KM1 Jalan Teluk Intan-Bidor; and KM16 Jalan Teluk Intan-Hutan Melintang.

He said police also identified 43 traffic congestion hotspots caused by the increased number of vehicles during the festive seasons.

“They include the Slim River Toll Plaza traffic light; KM73 Jalan Teluk Muroh-Sungai Wangi near the Kampung Lumut Kiri traffic lights; Jalan Ipoh-Kuala Lumpur (Gopeng Toll Plaza); and Pekan Selama,” he said.

He said this at a media conference after officiating the state-level Road Safety Control Campaign in conjunction with the 2025 Chinese New Year celebration at the Taiping Selatan Toll Plaza on the West Coast Expressway (WCE) here today.

Zulkafli said a total of 250 officers and rank-and-file will be on duty throughout the January 28-February 2 Op Selamat 23 to ensure smooth traffic flow and the safety of road users during the festive season.

He added that six traffic offences have been identified as the main contributors to road accidents during the festive season, namely speeding, driving on the emergency lane, overtaking on the double line, cutting queues, beating the traffic lights and using mobile phones while driving. — Bernama