KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia today conferred the Darjah Kerabat Johor Yang Amat Dihormati I (The Most Esteemed Order of the Johor Royal I) to Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

According to the post on the King’s official Facebook page, the investiture of the order was held at Istana Negara and was witnessed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“His Excellency President Prabowo is a close friend of His Majesty, whom he has known for over 40 years, since their military training days in the United States in the 1980s,” the post read.

Earlier, Prabowo, who arrived here early this morning for a state visit at the invitation of Sultan Ibrahim, was accorded a full state welcome at Istana Negara.

The visit is the first state visit by a foreign Head of State since the installation of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim as King of Malaysia and also the first state visit by Prabowo to a Southeast Asian country since his inauguration as President of the Republic of Indonesia on October 20 last year.

Malaysia and Indonesia’s strategic ties encompass comprehensive cooperation across a wide range of areas, including politics, economy, defence, interconnectivity, education, and socio-culture.

From January to November last year, total bilateral trade between the two countries reached RM106.06 billion (US$23.2 billion), an increase from RM101.99 billion (US$22.41 billion) during the same period in 2023.

In 2023, Indonesia was Malaysia’s eighth-largest trading partner globally and the third-largest within ASEAN, with a total trade volume of RM111.21 billion (US$24.39 billion). — Bernama