SUBANG, Jan 27 — Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has arrived in Malaysia to undertake a state visit to the country today at the invitation of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

The special Boeing 737-73Q (BBJ) aircraft carrying the president landed at the Royal Malaysian Air Force base here at 5.50am.

Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad was present to greet Prabowo’s delegation, which included several Indonesian Cabinet ministers and senior government officials.

Upon his arrival, Prabowo inspected a guard of honour consisting of 28 officers and personnel from the First Battalion Royal Ranger Regiment (Ceremonial) under the command of Capt Muhammad Syafiq Najmi Mazlan.

According to Wisma Putra, the state visit reflects the strong and special bond of friendship between Malaysia and Indonesia and is also the first state visit by a foreign Head of State since the installation of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim as King of Malaysia.

The visit includes a State Welcoming Ceremony, followed by an audience with His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim at Istana Negara. His Majesty will also graciously host a State Banquet in honour of the President and his delegation.

In the afternoon, Prabowo is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to exchange views on bilateral cooperation and regional and international issues of mutual interest at the Petronas Twin Tower in Kuala Lumpur.

As close neighbours with strong ties and founding members of Asean, this state visit reflects the commitment of both countries to elevate bilateral relations to a higher level for the prosperity and progress of both nations and the region at large.

Malaysia and Indonesia’s strategic ties encompass comprehensive cooperation across a wide range of areas, including politics, economy, defence, interconnectivity, education, and socio-culture.

From January to November last year, total bilateral trade between the two countries reached RM106.06 billion, an increase from RM101.99 billion during the same period in 2023.

In 2023, Indonesia was Malaysia’s eighth-largest trading partner globally and the third-largest within Asean, with a total trade volume of RM111.21 billion. — Bernama