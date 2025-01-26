KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today launched the Umno Patriotic School, aimed at developing future leaders who not only understand political strategies and intricacies but also embody the true spirit of Umno’s struggle.

In a Facebook post, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, described the school as an institution that goes beyond being a platform for political education. It is envisioned as a training ground to instil the spirit and essence of Umno’s struggle among the younger generation.

“We aim to build leaders who are not merely skilled orators or theorists but possess resilience, determination and competitiveness, all while remaining loyal to religion, race and country.

“I believe this initiative is a strategic step to ensure Umno remains relevant and continues to serve as the backbone of national politics,” he said.

As a start, 50 pioneer participants have been selected to join the programme at the school, which features a holistic training module encompassing critical thinking, strategic leadership and a deep

He said the training modules will be further refined and expanded over time to ensure their effectiveness in shaping intelligent, courageous and confident leaders capable of carrying the heavy responsibility of continuing the party’s mission.

Ahmad Zahid also expressed confidence that with dedication, discipline and strong fighting spirit, the Umno Patriotic School will serve as a foundation for the emergence of a new generation of leaders who will bring the party to greater heights.

“The youth of today cannot remain mere spectators in the political arena. They must rise as thinkers, planners and executors who can shape Malaysia’s future.

“Through the Umno Patriotic School, we are providing ample opportunities for the younger generation to contribute ideas, engage in open discussions and undergo leadership training that will enhance their capabilities as future leaders,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid also congratulated Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, who is also the Pahang Menteri Besar, and his team for their efforts in ensuring the successful establishment of the Umno Patriotic School.

Meanwhile, Umno information chief Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said Umno’s top leadership will engage directly with students of the Patriotic School to provide guidance and ensure the programme achieves its objectives.

“We wish the best of luck to all participants of this pioneer group. May they become patriots who bring honour to Umno and lead the party back to the pinnacle of success,” she said. — Bernama