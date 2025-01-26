KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Embassy of Malaysia in Cairo and Education Malaysia Egypt (EME), is closely monitoring the situation involving eight Malaysian students from Universiti Al-Azhar who were involved in a road accident while travelling to Port Said, Egypt.

“Education Malaysia Egypt officers promptly visited the students at Hospital As Salam Port Said to provide assistance and assess their condition,” said the ministry, widely known as Wisma Putra, in a statement on Sunday.

According to Wisma Putra, five of the students sustained minor injuries and were treated as outpatients.

“Three others who were on observation will be transferred to Sayed Galal Hospital in Cairo for continued care,” it said.

Wisma Putra also noted that the Embassy of Malaysia in Cairo has extended support to the students and will continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure their well-being.

For consular assistance parties involved may reach the Embassy of Malaysia in Cairo at 10, Street 261, Maadi, Cairo, Egypt. They can contact the embassy at +20 225174210, and for emergencies (After Office Hours) at +201 200276388 or via email [email protected].

“The Ministry will continue to provide updates as necessary,” said the statement.

Education Malaysia Egypt, in a post on its Facebook page, stated that the car accident involving eight Malaysian students occurred around 12 noon on Saturday.

Five of them, Muhammad Firdaus Yacob, Muhammad Adli Fitri Mohd Anuar, Shahrul Aiman Jaafar, Muhammad Zulfiqar Ahmad Tarmizi, and Muhammad Hazieq Badrisyah Norhamedon, sustained minor injuries and were treated as outpatients.

Meanwhile, three other students, Muhammad Zafri Abdul Rasyid, Muhammad Sulhi Nazri, and Muhammad Rais Zafran Muhammad Shuhaimi, have been taken to Sayed Galal Hospital for further treatment. — Bernama