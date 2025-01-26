SANDAKAN, Jan 26 — Six Chinese tourists sustained minor injuries while the bus driver suffered serious injuries after their coach skidded in front of a supermarket on Jalan Lintas Sibuga, here earlier today.

Sandakan Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) chief Severinus Sainkui said the 63-year-old driver and those injured were initially assisted by members of the public, who took them to the Dutchess of Kent Sandakan Hospital for treatment.

“At about 9.15am, the Sandakan BBP received an emergency call via the MERS 999 hotline. A fire engine and eight personnel were rushed to the scene, which was 10 kilometres away,” he said in a statement today.

The coach, carrying 17 Chinese nationals, including four children was reported to be on a sightseeing tour when the incident occurred.

The rescue team also carried out a clean-up operation to remove an oil spill from the accident site, using a hose to draw water from the fire engine’s tank.

The operation ended at 10.42am after the area was declared safe. — Bernama