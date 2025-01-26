IPOH, Jan 26 — The Perak Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) has advised residents of Kampung Kolam, Tanjung Rambutan, here to reduce their night-time activities following a tiger attack on livestock on January 17.

Its director Yusoff Shariff said the precaution is necessary to prevent any untoward incidents.

“We urge residents, especially, to avoid venturing into the forest or to livestock enclosures at dusk or after dark as there is a risk of unwanted incidents occurring.

“Although we believe the tiger has moved to another location, there remains a possibility it could return to the attack site, as it is close to both forested areas and residents’ livestock enclosures,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

On January 19, Perak Perhilitan confirmed receiving reports of the attack from villagers, based on the discovery of pug marks and injuries sustained by cattle.

The department has installed cameras and a special trap in the area.

Meanwhile, Yusoff said the department has no plans to relocate the cameras and trap, despite the absence of evidence suggesting the predator has returned to the scene of the attack.

“We will only remove the cameras or trap depending on the tracking results that the tiger has moved far from the area,” he added. — Bernama