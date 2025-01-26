PUTRAJAYA, Jan 26 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) is actively refining the process of issuing licences for Ramadan bazaars in the federal capital this year, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

She said DBKL is implementing measures to ensure eligible traders can secure licences to operate at the bazaars.

Additionally, we are focusing on the upkeep and management of the bazaars... I am confident that both the licencing and maintenance aspects will be successfully addressed,” she told reporters after attending the Car-Free Day (CFD) programme here today.

When asked about issues raised by hawkers’ associations regarding Ramadan bazaar sites, Dr Zaliha said there had been no complaints so far.

“To date, no issues have been reported. I have observed that traders have engaged in discussions with the Kuala Lumpur mayor, Datuk Seri Dr Maimunah Mohd Sharif, to address various matters,” she added.

Previously, Dr Zaliha said DBKL would take full responsibility for business licence applications and Ramadan bazaar maintenance in Kuala Lumpur starting this year, to ensure that traders receive affordable site rentals and benefit from better management.

Regarding the CFD initiative, she mentioned plans to extend the programme from a few hours to a full day.

“We are exploring the possibility of extending the programme to last the entire day. If it gains positive feedback, we will consider expanding it further,” she said.

CFD is a monthly event in Putrajaya held on the second Sunday of every month. This month’s programme coincides with the 2025 Federal Territories Day Flag-Waving Campaign. — Bernama