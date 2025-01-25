SHAH ALAM, Jan 25 — The Selangor police confirmed receiving a report on three men, believed to be foreigners, treated for gunshot wounds at a hospital in Serdang yesterday.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the report was lodged by a medical officer at the Emergency Department of the Sultan Idris Shah Hospital, Serdang Hospital’s Emergency Department after receiving the victims at 7.30 am.

All the patients had gunshot wounds on their body and were in a conscious state, he said in a statement today.

They were believed to be among the five men in a boat which rammed into a Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency’s (MMEA) vessel which was conducting patrol duties in Tanjung Rhu yesterday.

In the incident, MMEA members fired several shots in self-defence when two suspects from the boat, armed with machetes, attacked them.

One person was killed and four others were injured in the shooting incident. Three of the injured were sent to the hospital in Serdang, while the other to Klang Hospital.

All the victims are believed to be foreigners but their identities have not yet been confirmed.

Meanwhile, Selangor Maritime director Maritime Captain Abdul Muhaimin Muhammad Salleh, in a separate statement, informed that the MMEA received information from the public about a fibre boat stranded about 0.4 nautical miles southwest of Carey Island, yesterday.

“Two men suspected to be Indonesians were found in the boat. One person was confirmed dead at the scene, while the other was injured and sent to Klang Hospital for treatment,” he said. — Bernama