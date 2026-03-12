KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — The Vehicle Access Management System (VAMS) is being trialled at KL International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 2 (T2) in Sepang following its full rollout at Terminal 1 last year.

The trial, which runs until March 30, covers both departure and arrival kerbsides and introduces timed entry and exit through automated barrier gates to improve traffic management, Malaysia Airports said in a statement today.

Once the trial period ends, charges will be imposed on vehicles that exceed the permitted kerbside time.

“The second phase of VAMS rollout at T2 reflects our continued focus on elevating service excellence at KLIA,” Malaysia Airports managing director Datuk Mohd Izani Ghani said.

“By improving kerbside traffic flow and ensuring better vehicle turnover, the system supports a smoother and safer experience for passengers and those sending them off or picking them up, particularly as travel demand continues to grow.”

Under the system, vehicles are given a 10-minute grace period for passenger drop-offs or pick-ups, and no penalties will be imposed during the current trial period as authorities monitor traffic patterns and driver behaviour.

Terminal 2 records an average of about 16,000 vehicle movements daily at its kerbsides, and the trial will help determine operational adjustments before the system is fully enforced.

When introduced at Terminal 1 last year, the system significantly reduced congestion, with less than one percent of the roughly 43,000 daily vehicles overstaying beyond the allowable period.