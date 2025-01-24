KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 – Three foreign men, believed to be Indonesians, sought treatment for gunshot wounds at Hospital Sultan Idris Shah in Serdang early this morning.

According to The Star, the hospital administration lodged a police report after the men were brought to the facility around 7.30am by an unidentified individual.

Sources cited by the daily said two of the men were in wet clothes, while the third was clad only in a pair of boxer shorts. None of them had identification documents.

The sources added that the men provided conflicting accounts when questioned about their injuries. Upon examination, it was confirmed they had been shot.

Police are investigating the incident.