PETALING JAYA, Jan 25 — Police arrested three men on suspicion of selling party drug ecstasy (MDMA) during the Pinkfish Countdown 2024 New Year’s Eve concert in Bandar Sunway.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan stated that the suspects, aged between 20 and 30, were detained from locations across Selangor from Jan 8 to 12.

Some concertgoers reportedly bought ecstasy pills inside while others acquired them outside.

“One of the three suspects was believed to have attended the concert while the other two were outside. An interrogation on survivors revealed that some bought ecstasy pills at the concert and there were also those who obtained the pills outside,” he said.

Hussein was speaking to reporters after officiating at a road safety campaign, Ops Selamat, in conjunction with the Chinese New Year at the PJS2 Toll Plaza on New Pantai Expressway (NPE) here today.

Police had earlier received six reports from University Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM) and Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) regarding seven concertgoers who sought treatment after exhibiting symptoms from drug intake.

Four died at the New Year Eve countdown party while three were discharged from medical treatment days later.

Hussein announced new stringent conditions for future concerts, including evaluating what type of music is played.

“Among the conditions are that we will look at the genre of music staged, the number of spectators depending on the location of the concert and organisers must have emergency first-aid kits.

“In addition, police will deploy a narcotics team to prevent or combat any drug abuse including drug sales at concerts,” he said. — Bernama